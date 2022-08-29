Morris Hines. Newport
Morris Hines, 57, of Newport passed away Sunday August 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Robert Hancock, Harkers Island
Robert Hancock, 85, of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
MARGARET DIXON, Mill Creek
Margaret Dixon, 80, of Mill Creek, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
SHERRY EDWARDS, Bogue
Sherry Edwards, 66, of Bogue, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Emerald Isle Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Freddie Braswell.
