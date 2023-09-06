Helen Marie McKenzie, 95, of Emerald Isle, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at The Cottages of Swansboro.
She was born January 10, 1928, in Paterson, NJ, a daughter of the late Andrew and Helen Daniels Donohue.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11:00am at St. Mildred Catholic Church, Swansboro, with Father Dave Miller officiating. Inurnment will follow at 1:00pm at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro.
Helen was an executive secretary with the Department of Transportation in Harrisburg, Pa. She was an icon in the Lands End community and was well known for being a Southern Belle (a group of ladies from the community that traveled around the area and sang) and coordinating the water aerobics in the Lands End community. She loved to spend time with her family and friends.
She is survived by daughter, Dianne M. McKenzie, of the home, and five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. McKenzie; and daughters, Deborah Barcheski, Alane Guenzel, and Karen Smith.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, American Heart Association or to St. Mildred Catholic Church Building Fund.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
