Franklin Christian Turney Jr., 87, of Newport, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
There will be no service.
Mr. Turney was a devout Catholic man who attended Saint Egbert Catholic Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Carol Anne Wendt and husband Clyde of Newport, Katherine Ballinger and husband Ray of Fountain Hill, Pa., Jeanette Jannette and husband Bob of St. James City, Fla., and Marie Muth and husband Earl of Slatington, Pa.; sons, Christopher Turney of Tacoma, Wash., and Paul Turney and wife Jackie of Buckley, Mich.; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Turney; parents, Franklin and Marion Turney; sister, Marion Patricia McIntosh; daughter, Eileen Turney; son, Franklin Christian Turney III; grandson, Luke Shimer; and granddaughter, Angela Ballinger.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
