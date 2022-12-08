Alan (Al) Strader Heltzel, Jr. entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lt. Colonel Alan S. Heltzel and Helen O. Heltzel.
Al is survived by his wife of 41 years, Michelle (Shelley) Jonas Heltzel, son, Jonathan (Courtney) of Winterville, NC, daughter, Katie of Greenville, NC, sister, Susan Estes of Richmond, VA, brother and sister-in-law, Greg Weiss and Janet Jonas of Sunset Beach, NC, a niece, and numerous nephews and cousins. He and his cousin Chip Calhoun shared a very special bond.
Al graduated from Virginia Tech and had a long career with DuPont and then UNIFI, Inc. After retiring, Al found his volunteering passion at Cape Lookout National Park where he was once Volunteer of the Year. One of his proudest accomplishments was the 3 ½ year long project of the rebuilding of the summer kitchen located in the area of the Cape Lookout Lighthouse.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Summer Kitchen Museum at (252)838-8897 or mail directly to CALO, 131 Charles St., Harkers Island, NC 28531, or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
