Korena Kay "Karen" Lasko, 52, of Newport, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Karen, as she was known to family and friends, is survived by her husband of 23 years, Alyn Lasko; and by his daughter, Terri Lynn Bely; his grandchildren, Ashley Galloway and Scott Sheryll; and two great-grandchildren.
Karen served as the Literacy Activities Administrator for the Carteret County Literacy Council for 22 years and touched many lives as she worked with volunteers and adult learners in the community. A lover of animals, Karen fostered many cats for PAWS. She and Al and their friends built a number of prize-winning PAWS floats for the Morehead City Christmas parades.
Karen was an avid reader and loved to spend time on the water fishing and shrimping. She especially liked to visit Charleston and the Spoleto Festival, and she and Al enjoyed dining in fine restaurants.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Karen may be directed to the Crystal Coast Hospice House at crystalcoasthospicehouse.org or PO Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.