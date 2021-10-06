Everett Houston Morgan, 97, of Cape Carteret, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Funeral services are at noon Saturday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel in Raleigh. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.