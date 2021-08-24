Barbara “Babs” Ann Barnes, 63, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Her memorial service is at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beaufort, officiated by the Rev. Tambria Lee.
Barbara, or Babs as she was most fondly known, was born on September 24, 1957, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Claude “Jack” Barnes and Marilyn Barnes. As a long-time member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, she enjoyed singing in the choir and assisting Miss. Katherine with the pre-school Sunday School Class.
Working 29 years at Ann Street United Methodist Church Pre-School, Babs was known and loved by many of her pupils and families. Her impact on their lives was at a young age was a blessing to so many.
She is survived by her brother, John Barnes and wife Barbara of Isle of Palms, SC; aunt, Paul King of Beaufort; uncle, Robert King of Jacksonville; numerous cousins; and many children in the family who lovingly called her “Aunt Babs.”
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in thanksgiving for “Bab’s Ministry with Children” to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 209 Ann St., Beaufort, NC 28516
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.