Ruth Bailey Brickhouse, 77, of Newport, NC, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022. Ms. Brickhouse was a retired Private LPN Nurse and was preceded in death by her parents: Josiah Bailey and Ruth Webb Bailey.
A Memorial Service will be held at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro, NC on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 2:00 pm.
Survivors include her daughter; Melody Thompson and husband Joe of Jacksonville, her sons: Bailey Brickhouse, Chris Brickhouse, Joseph Brickhouse of Newport and Erik Brickhouse of Clayton, NC.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville
