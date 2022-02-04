Nelson Taylor, III, 93; incom-plete Nelson Whitford Taylor III, 93, of Beaufort, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.