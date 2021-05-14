Connie Smith, 87, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at her home.
Her memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29 at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Nelson Hopkins. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Connie was born Nov. 3, 1933, in Cambridge, Mass., to the late Clifford and Bertha MacDonald. She had a unique career as a jet airplane mechanic with civil service and retired from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point after many faithful years.
She married the love of her life, the late Harry Dean Smith, and together they enjoyed traveling up and down the coast. Cruises were their most favorite traveling experience, and they always enjoyed the sun and fun atmosphere. Connie was also a member of the Eastern Star, where she enjoyed the fellowship of friends and the mission to help others. Connie was an amazing mother to her family. Her grandchildren, all 27 of them, and her 12 great-grandchildren, were a pure joy to her heart.
She is survived by her children, Steven Smith of Morehead City, Stacey Smith Cloutier and husband Harris of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., Dale Smith Foley and husband Don and Darlene Smith Freeman and husband Jeff, all of Houston, Texas, Linda Smith McKamey and husband Thom of Broad Creek and Valerie Smith Collins and husband David of Orange Park, Fla.; 27 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry Dean Smith; and sister, Estelle Dickey.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
