Dr. Helen “Ruth” Mitchell, 44, passed away in the presence of The Lord on Friday, December 16, 2022, at her home after an illness.
A Celebration of Life to be announced.
Ruth was born on her brother David Bradley’s birthday February 23, 1978, in La Jolla, California to Martha Ann Hood Mitchell and to the late George Moskos Mitchell. She grew up here in Hubert, North Carolina with many friends and family who loved her very much.
Ruth graduated from Swansboro High School and became a medical massage therapist and later a Doctor of Chiropractic. She loved her horses and dalmatians who used to run with her in the woods. Her senior year she cut her fingernails and played softball for Coach Hartsoe. She had the greatest heart and met The Savior in Young Life in 1994. We rejoice that she is with Him and her daddy George today.
Ruth is survived by her beautiful daughter Olivia Kai Mitchell, her mother Martha Ann, her brother David Bradley, and her beloved “Aunt Ruth” Helen Mitchell Hewitt and Uncle Michael Hewitt of Jacksonville, North Carolina.
Memorials may be made to YoungLife.org Camper Scholarships for Carteret County.
