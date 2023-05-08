Karen Anne Spann, 70, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, May 15th at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Havelock, where she was a longtime member. Rev. James Daub will be officiating the service.
Born on October 3, 1952, in Buffalo, New York, she moved to Carteret County in the 1960’s, where she graduated from West Carteret High School. She went on to earn her associate degree from Campbell University. Karen had a fulfilling career in the medical field in the billing and clerical department, her last place of employment being at Carteret Health Care.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Christina Summers (James Jr.) of Newport; brother, Michael Spann (Darlene) of Wake Forest; granddaughter, Rose Spann of Morehead City; and nieces and nephews, Kristin, Cason and Matthew
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth Spann; brothers, Kenneth Spann and Robbie Spann II; and grandson, Davon Spann.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
