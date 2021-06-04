Geraldine Dickerson, 89, of Cape Carteret, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 3 p.m. Sunday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Keith Cobb. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Geraldine was born Feb. 9, 1932, in Selma to the late William “Doc” and Sarah Creech. She was a faithful member of Silver Creek Baptist Church. Geraldine had a passion for cooking, sewing and gardening and she loved spending time with her family. Her kindness, generosity and loving heart will be missed. She is remembered by her family and friends as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn D. Rich, Mary E. Dickerson and Pamela D. Terry and husband Harold; her sisters-in-law, Joyce Pickett and Linda Dickerson; brother-in-law, Wilton Dickerson; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Uriel L Dickerson Jr.; son, Richard L. Dickerson; sister, Hazel Edwards; and brother, William Creech.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
