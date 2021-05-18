Joseph William Sykes Sr., 79, of Broad Creek, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his home.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
William is survived by his wife, Lola Sykes; children, Julie Sykes and Joseph "Jay" William Sykes Jr.; grandchildren; brothers, James Sykes and Jodie Sykes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Milton Sykes Sr. and Louise Davis Barrows; siblings, Tommy Barrows, Judy Sykes, Jerry Sykes, Larry Sykes, Joanne Morton and Moncita Christopher; and a son-in-law.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
