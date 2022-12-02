Bobby H. Croom, 84, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday November 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Ann St. United Methodist Church in Beaufort, with Pastor Taylor Mills and Rev. Dennis Goodwin officiating. The entombment will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Zebulon, NC. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Bobby was born June 28, 1938, in Wake Co., NC, to James B and Irona Long Croom, and continued to live in that area through his childhood. Following his graduation from Wakelon High School in 1956 he attended North Carolina State University, where he received a degree in Aeronautical Engineering and his commission into the US Air Force in 1960. He received an MBA from UNC Chapel Hill in 1968. Bobby worked at NASA as an Aerospace Engineer, where he was involved in the Development of the Ram Jet as well as many other endeavors. Later on, he developed The Oaks in Beaufort. He loved sailing and in general being on the water. He was an active member of Ann St. United Methodist Church for the past 31 years, a Rotary Club member since 1968, as well as a Paul Harris Fellow.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Sandra Croom, son, David Allen Croom, daughter, Susan Goolishian (Gregory), four grandchildren Chelsea, Cara and Connor Croom, and Riley Goolishian, sister, Christine Croom Moss and his fur baby, Bernie.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents James and Irona Croom, brothers Clifton, J.B. Jr. and Worth Croom and by sister Clara Morris.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
