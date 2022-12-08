Rachel Q. Mundine, 87, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the home where she was born and raised.
Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 16th at First Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Powell Osteen, Rev. Patrick Whaley, and Rev. Sarah Williams. The family will receive friends following the service in the Church Atrium. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Church Columbarium.
Rachel was born on August 14, 1935. Her parents Raymond and Ada Mundine preceded her in death. In addition to her parents, Rachel was preceded in death by her very dear friend, Helen Holbrook, who was like a sister to her. She also leaves behind numerous cousins and all the people she touched with her love of music. In her final months, she was taken care of by her cousins Eric and Martha Bryan.
As an icon of high standards of music and a professional musician, Rachel was an inspiration to numerous lives. She had a genuine appreciation of all musicians and was continually encouraging performances. It was that devotion that birthed the La Musique Club which provided scholarships to colleges for music students, this year marking the 33rd La Musique Pageant.
Sharing her gifts came naturally to Rachel. In her younger years, she played the piano in New York City, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. Whether she was imparting knowledge to her music students, faithfully serving as the organist for First Methodist Church for over 37 years, playing the tympani in the band with the Carteret Sunshine Community Band where she also served on the Board, being a member of the NC Music Federation where she helped judge, or with her annual La Musique Pageant, Rachel gave her all to music. She even taught piano and voice up until the day she passed.
Rachel also had a sense of adventure and many hobbies that brought joy to her life. She and Helen’s adventures took them from the Arctic Circle to Antarctica and a myriad of locations in between. Their most memorable travel adventures included the Holy Land, Antarctica, Alaska, and Norway. They navigated a 19-foot outboard from North Carolina to Key West, Florida. Together, they hiked the entire Appalachian Trail.
We will remember her love, generosity, talent beyond measure, tenacious spirit, dedication, and most of all her beautifully kind heart. The world got a little darker today, but we’re certain the music in heaven just got phenomenally better with her tickling those ivories!
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to First Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.