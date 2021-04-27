Sarah Ann Butts Sasser, 89, of Smithfield, formerly of Beaufort, died peacefully Monday, April 26, 2021, in her home.
Her celebration of her life is 2 p.m. Friday during a graveside service at Tabor United Methodist Church in Littleton.
She was born July 27, 1931, in Halifax County, the daughter of Louis and Georgia Wade Butts.
Sarah graduated from Aurelian Springs High School. After high school, she attended the Women’s College of North Carolina, now the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, School of Home Economics, receiving a B.S. in home economics in 1953.
After graduating, she began her career in Northampton County, as an assistant home economics agent from 1953-55, then serving as a home economics agent with the Cooperative Extension Service in Johnston County from 1955-69. In 1994, she relocated to Beaufort and was employed as extension agent, family and consumer educator in the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service in Carteret County.
In addition to her extension work, she dedicated her life to volunteer and community service. Sarah served on the boards of Branch Banking and Trust Co., Johnston County Committee of the Triangle Land Conservancy and Johnston County Education Foundation. She organized Keep Johnston County Beautiful Inc. and served on its board of directors and as its president twice. She organized and was president of the Johnston County Unit of the American Cancer Society. Under the auspices of Keep Johnston County Beautiful Inc., Sarah was the founder and chairman of the Festival of Trees, a display of more than 50 beautifully decorated Christmas trees set up every holiday season in the Johnston Medical mall in Smithfield. She organized and, with many other volunteers, she presented this exhibit for eight years to brighten the holiday season for more than 15,000 visitors each year.
With her spirit of community, determination, strength of character and outreach through her life, Sarah was recognized for her dedication with numerous awards throughout her career. Sarah received the 2012 N.C. 4-H Citizen Award and was inducted into the N.C. 4-H Hall of Fame, she received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of Extension Home Economics, the governor’s award for volunteer service in 1981 and 1988, Distinguished Service Award by the Greater Smithfield-Selma Area Chamber of Commerce, the Johnston County 4H Leadership Award, Volunteer of the Year from the N.C. Division of the American Cancer Society and the Distinguished Service Award, Johnston County Unit of the American Cancer Society. Her interest, integrity, dedication, innovation and commitment to excellence exemplifies the leadership and impact through volunteering that she made a difference and brought overwhelming joy in many of the lives of North Carolinians.
In addition to her work and volunteer service, she enjoyed everything flowers. You could always find her involved in flower arranging for work and community events, as well as for special family occasions. If there needed to be any flowers at an event she was involved in, you could find her doing last-minute touches to her arrangements.
Sarah is survived by her sister, Louise Butts Brake. In addition to her sister, she is survived by a nephew, Robert Louis Brake and wife Michelle Smith Brake; a great-nephew, Robert Andrew “Drew” of Mocksville; a niece, Georgia Louise Brake Jaitly and husband Dr. Rakesh Jaitly; and great-nieces, Krishna Louise and Rama Jaitly, both of Bethesda, Md.
The family expresses our appreciation to Sarah’s Liberty Hospice team - Pastor Paul, Jackie and Jessica. The family also expresses appreciation for her devoted friends, Flora Grantham, Rebecca Mast and Ricky Klein of Smithfield. The family also expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Terri Johnson, her caregiver. The family thanks her for her compassion, commitment and dedication to Sarah and the family for the past six years.
Memorials may be made to the Autism Society of North Carolina online at autismsociety-nc.org.
Arrangements are by Parrish Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to Wrenn Clarke & Hagan Funeral Home in Roanoke Rapids.
(Paid obituary)
