William Charles "Chuckie" Dwyer IV, 43, of Newport, lost his battle to the disease of addiction and passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Family and friends will hold a memorial service at Healing Transitions of Raleigh. The service time and date will be announced.
Dwyer called Newport home from his teenage years on into adulthood.
Chuckie leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Susan A. Dwyer; his father, William Charles "Chuck" Dwyer III; and his brother, Michael "Squirrel" Dwyer.
In lieu of flowers, the family sincerely asks you to consider using that money as a donation to support the work of the Healing Transitions, 1251 Goode St., Raleigh, NC 27603.
Arrangements under the direction of Montlawn Funeral Home and Cremation.
(Paid obituary)
