Elaine Ault-Beamer, 86 of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
Cremation has taken place at the Munden Funeral Home, and a private burial alongside her parents at Fry’s Valley Moravian Church, and celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date.
Elaine was born October 24, 1934, to Charles and Elizabeth (Reichman) Ault, Gnadenhutten, OH. Elaine graduated from Tuscarawas-Warwich High School, Tuscarawas, Ohio, Valedictorian of the class of ‘51. Growing up she attended Fry’s Valley Moravian Church with her mother and family. Elaine will be fondly loved and remembered, and dearly missed by her family and friends. She was an incredible artist, doting mother, and grandmother, and loving sister to her siblings, nieces, and nephews. Throughout her life, Elaine resided and spent time in Hawaii, Tennessee, and North Carolina with her children.
Elaine is survived by her daughter, Bobby Jo (Jim) Kus of Newport, North Carolina; her son, Bruce (Sylvia) Beamer of Orlando, FL; brothers, Rodney (Mary Jane) Ault and Jim Ault; sisters, Doris Hina, Marilyn Burgess, Joan Horsfall, and Lana O’Brien; and sisters-in-law, Wilma and Becky Ault, all who reside in Ohio. She has 9 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Elaine is preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Debbie and Pam; and her brothers, Charles, Ronald and David Ault.
Memorial contributions for Elaine can be sent to the Fry’s Valley Moravian Church, 594 Fry’s Valley Rd, SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
