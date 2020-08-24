Wilford Arlin Dixon, 85, of Harkers Island, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by the Rev. Dell Murphy and Brother Anthony Nelson. Interment with Masonic rites will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Wilford was born March 22, 1935, in Beaufort to Louie and Iona Dixon and was a member of Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church. He worked faithfully for 20 years at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, where he retired. Wilford was a proud and longtime member of the Crissie Wright Lodge No. 741 A.F. & A.M. since 1979 and was also a member of the Shriners.
He is survived by his son, Jimmy Dixon and wife Sheila of Harkers Island; brother, Truman Dixon of Sea Level; daughter-in-law, Debbie Dixon of Harkers Island; grandchildren, Rebekah Dixon of Harkers Island, Brandon Dixon and wife Mandy of Straits and Brittany Jannise and husband Cody of Greenville; and great-grandchildren, Chase Dixon, Chandler Dixon, Sadie Dixon and Gaines Jannise.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis Lorraine Guthrie Dixon; son, Mitchell Arlin Dixon; and grandson, James Wilford Dixon Jr.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials can be sent to Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, P.O. Box 509, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
A special thanks to his loving caregivers Beck Ingram, Carrie Ann Styron, Donna Wade and Deb Willis.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
