Georgia Bell

Georgia Robinson Bell, 87, of Newport, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at home.

Georgia was born in Morehead City, NC to Milton and Armecia Robinson on April 2, 1935.

A funeral service was held held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with Chaplain Patrick Whaley officiating. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.

She is survived by a loving family who grieve for her today; three children, Rossie Ann Bernich, Lydia Louise Iving, Joseph Martin Bell; nine grandchildren, Chris, Kaleisha, Marianna, Tommy, Patrick, Brandon, Caitlyn, Joseph, Timothy; eleven great grandchildren; one great great grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends.

She is preceded in death by one son, William Bell Jr.; brother, Milton Jr.; Katie, and Annie Marie.

Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.