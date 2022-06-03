Georgia Robinson Bell, 87, of Newport, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at home.
Georgia was born in Morehead City, NC to Milton and Armecia Robinson on April 2, 1935.
A funeral service was held held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with Chaplain Patrick Whaley officiating. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
She is survived by a loving family who grieve for her today; three children, Rossie Ann Bernich, Lydia Louise Iving, Joseph Martin Bell; nine grandchildren, Chris, Kaleisha, Marianna, Tommy, Patrick, Brandon, Caitlyn, Joseph, Timothy; eleven great grandchildren; one great great grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends.
She is preceded in death by one son, William Bell Jr.; brother, Milton Jr.; Katie, and Annie Marie.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
