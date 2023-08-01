Michael E. Ford Cross, 58, of Morehead City, passed away at home on Sunday, October 16, 2022, after an eight-year battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home Chapel in Morehead City (201 Professional Circle.) Immediately following the service, the family will receive guests at “The History Place,” 1008 Arendell Street, and view a new display honoring Michael’s contribution to the museum.
https://www.noebrooks.net/obituary/Michael-Cross.
