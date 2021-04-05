Frankie “Win” Quinn, III, 25, of Newport, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his mother, Janis Johns Quinn of Newport; father, Frank Quinn Jr. of Newport; sisters, Ashley Quinn of Newport and Leigh-Anne Johns of Hubert; grandmother, Elizabeth Johns of Swansboro; grandmother, Joann Beitz of Morehead City; stepgrandmother, Peggy Quinn of Roanoke Rapids; aunts and uncles, aunt, Peggy Quinn of Morehead City, Nina and David Nuttal and Jim and Anne Johns; nephews, Aaron Quinn and Jase Smith; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Edith and Jim Johns; grandparent, Winston Quinn; and stepgrandfather, John Beitz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.