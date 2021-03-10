Richard Faulkner, 43; service Saturday

Richard Benjamin Faulkner, Esquire, 43, of Greenville, formerly of Morehead City, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at his home.
His private service is Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church, Westminster Hall, Morehead City, with the Rev. Tim Havlicek presiding. His service will be livestreamed through the First Presbyterian Church Facebook page.
Mr. Faulkner was born Dec. 9, 1977, in Morehead City to Lawson Patrick Faulkner Sr. and Edna Mae “Penny” Cooper Faulkner, both of Morehead City. Richard is a 1996 graduate of West Carteret High School, where he was best known as being the drum major for the band. At East Carolina University, he majored in religious studies and history. Richard went on to law school at Charlotte School of Law and owned his own law practice in Greenville. In his spare time, he was very active in the Greenville music scene.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Chelsea Elizabeth Faulkner of Greenville; two daughters, Aria and Holland Faulkner; two sons, Eli and Felix Faulkner; and two brothers, Patrick Faulkner of Morehead City and John Faulkner and wife Noelle of New Bern.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Richard may be made to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina online at foodbankcenc.org.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.