Herbert Sheades, Newport
Herbert G. Sheades, 70, of Newport, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Jarvis Piner
Jarvis Piner, 70, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at ECU Health Center in Greenville, NC. A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
DENISE HOPE COMMANDER, Morehead City
Denise Hope Commander, 71, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Carteret Health Care. Denise was born on March 28, 1952, to the late Albert and Phyllis Ikerd. Denise and her husband Doug, came to Carteret County from Pensacola, Florida. Doug worked at Cherry Point and Denise was a stay at home mom.
SANDRA MILLS MORGAN, Newport
Sandra Mills Morgan, 76, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. The family will have a celebration of her life at a later date. Sandra was born on April 9, 1947, in Danville, Virginia, to the late Lemuel and Phylis Mills.
WILLIAM "BILL" COX, Merrimon
William “Bill” Cox of Merrimon, 85, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Jean; daughter, Cindy; son, Fred; stepdaughter, Carroll; brothers, Steve, David, and Jerry; 6 grandchildren; and 2 step-grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
