Don Murphy, 93, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
Services will be held at a later date in his hometown of Canton.
Donald Hawkins Murphy was born on September 9, 1928, in Nashville, Tennessee. He spent the majority of his childhood relocating throughout the southeast due to his father’s occupation. While living in Atlanta, he met and married his one true love, Doris Allen. They married in 1949, and relocated to Canton, NC. He subsequently served as a medic in the Korean War. After returning from Korea, he worked with his father and brother at Murphy Chevrolet and later with his brother at Mountain View Motors.
He was a true entrepreneur with a huge heart and zest for life. He loved working on projects around the home and yard and enjoyed the process as much as the finished product. He loved to “piddle.” He was at his happiest surrounded by family and friends on his houseboat at Fontana Lake. He and Doris also enjoyed traveling throughout the US and Mexico in their RV.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna and husband Curtis Hickman of Morehead City, NC; and grandsons, Lawson and Corey Hickman of Raleigh and Nashville. He is known to his beloved nieces and nephew as Uncle Donnie.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Doris Murphy; his parents, Robert and Myrtle Murphy; brothers, Robert “Bob” Murphy and Charles Ray Murphy; and his sister, Rosemary Padgett.
Memorial contributions can be made to Canton Presbyterian Church (190 Main St., Canton, NC 28716) or First United Methodist Church (900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557).
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
