Clayton LeRoy Howard, 81, of Montana, formerly of Newport, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson, Mont.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family has chosen to postpone the graveside service scheduled for Saturday, April 18. The service information will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
