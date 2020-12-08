Harold Lloyd Fisher Jr., 68, of Beaufort, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home.
His celebration of his life is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort with Elder Wanda McClain officiating.
The family will receive friends at noon at the church. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. The service will also be livestreamed on the Noe Funeral Service Facebook page.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
