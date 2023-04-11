Frederick Earl (Freddie) Oglesby, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, while surrounded by family.
A celebration of Frederick’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday April 12, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Beaufort, with Pastor Rick Smith officiating, Military Honors and Masonic Rites will also take place. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Fred was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He grew up on a farm in Crab Point, Morehead City, he graduated from Morehead City High School in 1959 where he was part of the state champion football team. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served from 1959-1962 and in Germany from 1960-1962 as part of the 3rd Armor Division “Spear Head”. After the Army he attended Harbarger Business College, Raleigh, NC. He went on to have a distinguished career in banking where he worked for First Citizens Bank for 30 years, in Havelock, Camp LeJeune, Cherry Point and Williamston where he retired from.
Fred joined the Masonic Lodge in 1968, where he achieved Master Mason, Lodge Master (Semper Fi), achieved the highest degree and honor of 33rd Degree Mason (Scottish Rite), he was also a certified lecturer for the current Franklin Lodge #109. He was a dedicated Rotarian and received the Paul Harris Fellow Award. Over the years, he was a member of the following organizations including the Martin County Chamber of Commerce, Jaycees, American Legion Post 99, and many other clubs and organizations. Additionally, he became a Shriner in the Sudan Temple where he became Potentate in 1990 and served as an officer in Martin County Shrine Club.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Beaufort.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas C. Oglesby, Jr and Marie S. Oglesby, brother Thomas C. Tommy Oglesby III, father and mother-in-law John D and Mary D Webb.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sue Webb Oglesby, daughters, Karen Long (Alan), Traci Ellingsworth (Jason), son, John Oglesby (Ginger), grandchildren, Brooke and David Perry, Hunter and Josh Long, Josh, Jacob and Jaxon Ellingsworth,, and Caleb Oglesby. He is also survived by sister, Patricia O. Decker, and brother, Donald L. Oglesby.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made Franklin Lodge 109, First Baptist Church Beaufort or to the burn and cripple units of Shriners Childrens Hospital, which was a cause Fred was dedicated to.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
