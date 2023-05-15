George Nelson Johnson, 84, of Morehead City, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at his home.
He was born in Morehead City and raised in Carteret County all his life. He worked for the National Marine Fisheries for 43 years. He loved fishing, woodworking and working in the yard.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 63 years, Sylvia Johnson; daughter, Kim Pittman of Southport; sons, Bruce Johnson of Morehead City and David Johnson of Greenville; grandchildren, Katie Johnson and husband Jeremiah of Kernersville, Chris Pittman and wife Michelle of Southport, Bruce Nelson Johnson, Jr. and wife Kaley of Weaverville and Brandon Johnson and wife Sarah of Youngsville; great-grandchildren, Blake Pittman, Kenley Johnson, Paisley Johnson, Bella Pittman, Carter Pittman, Hudson Johnson, and Hayden Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ola Mae Johnson.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
