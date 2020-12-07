Debbie Ross, 67, of Newport, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
A gathering of friends is from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, with a time of sharing at 5 p.m., at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City.
She is survived by her son, Shannon Mullins of Newport; stepdaughters, Jean Wright, Elsie Autrey, Chris Hill and Kathy McClain, all of Charlotte; stepson, David Musselwhite of Charlotte; and granddaughter, Ana Mullins of Wilmington.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Daniels; and father, Hugh Mullis.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
