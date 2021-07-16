Robert “Stick” Sandlin Jr., 64, of Harkers Island, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh.
A celebration of life is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at the Harkers Island Fishing Center. Food and music included, casual dress is required. Please RSVP by July 24 to hookdup@ec.rr.com. We will celebrate Stick being happy and healthy!
In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Straits United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 431, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.