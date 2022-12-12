Kimberly Sue Guyton, 62 of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, surrounded by family.
Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest privately at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Kimberly was born on February 7, 1960, in Elizabethtown, North Carolina. She graduated from West Carteret High School in 1978. She worked in education for several years including as a teacher’s assistant, bus driver, and secretary, and retired from the State as a Human Resources Benefits Coordinator in 2021. After retiring from the Central Office, Kimberly continued her career in Human Resources with Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Throughout her career, she made a special impact on everyone she came across.
Kimberly had an infectious laugh and could make anyone in the room feel as if she had known them all their life. Her goal in life was to spend time with family and friends and she always put others’ needs before her own. She showed her love through her expertise in the kitchen and made sure no one was ever hungry. Her hobbies included shopping, cooking, dinner with friends and family, and traveling. Her trips to Ocracoke with her best friends were important to her as well as her quality time with her brother and family in Myrtle Beach. Kimberly will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
She is survived by her son, Joshua Allen Faglie and his wife Terri, and her granddaughter, Izzy of Newport, and her brother, David Benjamin Guyton Jr. and his wife Carla, and her nephew, Jackson of Myrtle Beach.
She was preceded in death by her father, David Benjamin Guyton Sr. and mother, Peggy Smith; father-in-law Clifford C. Faglie; and mother-in-law Lucille Faglie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.