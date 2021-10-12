Faye G. Willis, 90, of Bettie, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her devoted family.
The funeral was Sunday at Noe Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City in the chapel with Rev. Michael Lewis officiating. Interment followed at Welcome Home Cemetery in Bettie.
Faye was born May 20, 1931 to Alex (Boy) Graham, and Mildred Graham of Beaufort.
Faye was married to her childhood sweetheart, Lorenzo B. Willis (L.B.) for 61 years before his death in 2009. They had three children, Jim, Keith and Sherri. Faye and L.B. enjoyed a colorful and sometimes adventurous life. They loved to travel, rode motorcycles for a number of years, and generally had a good time. Their favorite destination was Gatlinburg, TN. Faye and L.B. were beloved by most folks who knew them.
Faye was a faithful member of Welcome Home FBC for most of her life. She was employed by Carteret County Health Department until her retirement at age 62, to spend time with her beloved husband.
She is survived by her three children, James Willis (Kim) of Groton, CT, Keith Willis (Patsy), of Bettie, and Sherri Thomas (Hamp) of Whispering Pines, NC; her grandchildren, Pam Willis Blank (Dave), of Bettie, Cindy Willis Harvey (Claude), of Beaufort and Lauren Thomas (Kevin Bland) of MacClenny, FL; and six great grandchildren, Sabrina, Ashley, Moxie, Camden, Sophia and Charlotte. She is also survived by her sisters, Evelyn White of Newport, Janice Webb of Beaufort; and two brothers, James (Buddy) Graham (Emily) of Beaufort, and Ivey Graham (Ann) of Beaufort; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, L.B.; grandson, Will Thomas; parents, Boy Graham and Mildred Graham.
Faye was beloved by many friends and neighbors in her community. She will be greatly missed by her loving family.
The family is forever grateful for the wonderful caregivers who gave their time to caring for our mother/grandmother.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Carteret Home Health & Hospice – Dementia Wing.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
