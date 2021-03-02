Patricia Ann Kwaak, née Oakley, 86, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Beaufort and Morehead City, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
The family will hold a memorial service in the summer in New Jersey, where her remains will be laid to rest. For details, email kwolberg99@hotmail.com.
Patsy grew up in East Orange, N.J. She married William “Jack” Kwaak in 1955 and they raised a family of five children. Patsy and Jack were a great team for 65 years. They resided at a number of locations, notably Chatham, Warren and Mantoloking, N.J., Beaufort and Morehead City and Richmond, Va.
Patsy had the gift of hospitality. So many are grateful to her for wonderful times under her roof. The family will miss her quick laugh, optimism and high-spirited personality.
She is survived by her husband, William; her sister, Mary-Joan; her children, Kristine and husband Dale Wolberg, Patricia and husband Bernhard Schraut, Catherine and husband Steve Setteducato, Jacqueline Kwaak and William and wife Katey Kwaak; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. They will miss her greatly.
Patsy is preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond and John.
Arrangements are by Bennett's Funeral Home in Mechanicsville, Va.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.