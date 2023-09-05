Preston Keith Meares, 65, of Newport, died Saturday, September 2, 2023.
A funeral service to honor Preston’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, September 8th, at Life Point Church in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Ray Conner. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
