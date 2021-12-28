Ella Sylvia Natale, 86, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
A private funeral service will be held at Munden Funeral Home, she will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park. A celebration of Sylvia’s life will be held at a later date.
Ella or Sylvia as she was most fondly known, was born in Washington, North Carolina, on January 24, 1936. She was the youngest daughter of the late James Heber and Myrtle Elizabeth Ecklin.
Sylvia enjoyed being a homemaker and family gatherings. Family beach vacations were her favorite. She will always be remembered for her infectious laugh, genuine smile, and warm southern manner.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane Natale Funari and husband Ron of Fayetteville, NC; son, Daniel Stephen Natale Sr. and wife Kimberly of Emerald Isle, NC; grandchildren, Anthony Funari of Fayetteville, NC, Michele Ludwigsen and husband Daniel of Stedman, NC, and Daniel Natale Jr. of Johns Island, SC; and great grandsons, Noah Ludwigsen and Neil Funari.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Santo “Tony” Natale. They shared 66 years of marriage together.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Dr., Greenville NC 27834 or the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
