Elaine Gervase Hompesch had a wonderful, full, 94 years of vibrant life. She passed away February 16, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living in Morehead City, NC. A resident of Brookdale for almost two months, she retained her home of nearly 41 years on Merrill Drive, hoping to one day return.
Elaine was born in Hinsdale, Illinois on August 14, 1928, to Joseph and Josephine Gervase. She moved with her family from Illinois to New Jersey during her last two years of High School. Graduating from Chatham High School in New Jersey, it was there that she made her lifelong friends. After working for a few years, Elaine met Robert (Bob) Hompesch and they married September 8, 1951, at Wilson Memorial Church in Watchung, NJ. When retirement approached in 1982, they moved to the warm climate of NC.
Elaine possessed a beautiful voice. During and after high school, she took voice lessons in New York City, and eventually sang in night clubs before marrying. Elaine sang in her church choir for many years in NJ, and when she moved to NC, she transferred her talents to the First Presbyterian Church choir of Morehead City. Throughout the years her music endeavors included performing with various singing groups in NJ, singing in the Senior Games in Morehead City, and performing for many years with the Carolina East Singers in Morehead City.
Being a passionate person with a zest for life translated into so many hobbies: antiques, sewing, knitting, cooking, baking, and Literacy Volunteer. She embraced her creative side and took advantage of all that was offered. Elaine was a longtime member of the Arts Coalition in Morehead City, and displayed and sold her calligraphy and pressed flower creations at Mattie King Davis Art Gallery and Handscapes Gallery in Beaufort, NC.
Her cats, Baby Blue and Precious Boy, gave her so much pleasure, and when she lost her Baby Blue, Precious became even more precious, giving her comfort and purpose. In her later years you would find Elaine enjoying email with friends, playing cards and Bunco, playing her word find games, and continuing her participation in the choir.
Above all else, Elaine loved her family and her home. Her husband supported all her creative endeavors, sharing her love of music and the arts. She liked nothing more than to spend time with her children and grandchildren, giving her life a brilliant light. When her younger daughter passed away last year, part of Elaine’s light went out. She spent her life being a mother and homemaker along with her creative activities. She made her home one of love, warmth and coziness.
She is survived by her daughter, Gail Brett of Remsen, NY; son, Robert Hompesch Jr. (Annika) of Sweden; son-in-law, Nels Hanson; grandson, Nolan Hanson and great-grandson, Noah; granddaughter, Julie Lord Hompesch and great-granddaughter Olivia of SC; grandson, Alex Hompesch of Florida; nephew, Mark Gulamerian (Joni); nephew, Richard Gervase; niece, Suzanne Gervase; and sister-in-law, Dolores Gervase; along with extended family in Illinois and beyond.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Hompesch; her beautiful daughter, Barbara (Hompesch) Hanson; her son-in-law, John Brett; her parents, Joseph and Josephine (Azzarello) Gervase; her baby sister, Mary Ellen Gervase; her brother, Richard Gervase; and sister-in-law, Mildred (Hompesch) Gulamerian.
Music, love, and beauty flowed around Elaine for her whole life. She sang, she danced, she lived. Elaine was a creative soul who also knew her own mind. She constructed her life exactly as she wanted it and was able to keep that life she built almost to the end. A life well lived!
There will be a celebration of her life at The First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 11:00 am. Calling hours will precede the service from 10-11 am in the church parlor. A reception with light refreshments will follow service.
Elaine can be honored through a contribution to the First Presbyterian Church, Morehead City, NC, to Community Home Care & Hospice, Swansboro, NC, or to Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Rd, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
