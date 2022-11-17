JOHNNY JOSHUA SALTER SR., Broad Creek
Johnny Joshua Salter Sr., 74, of Broad Creek, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He will be laid to rest at Broad Creek Community Cemetery, service details to be announced. Johnny was born on October 5, 1948, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Virgil and Ollie Mae Salter.
HAZEL V. BAILEY, Mill Creek
Hazel V. Bailey, 75, of Mill Creek, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 22nd, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, November 21st, at Munden Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.