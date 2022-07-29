Francis “Frank” Richard Gromadzki, 84, of Williston, passed away Monday July 25, 2022, at his home.
Interment of his remains will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
He served as a Tank Operator in the U.S. Army for 6 years, before embarking on his career as a Union Carpenter in New York City, a position he held for 36 years. He was also a member of Laurelei Masonic Lodge in Tuxedo, NY. In his free time, he loved to fish and participated in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament for many years.
He is survived by his loving wife Lee, daughters Laura Rutkowski and Rhonda Conklin, and one grandchild Kyle Conklin.
He was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Annie Gromadzki and his brother Joseph Gromadzki
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
