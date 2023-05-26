Virginia Costlow, Beaufort
Virginia Mason Costlow, 85, of Beaufort, NC died peacefully in her sleep at Pruitt Health Care in Sea Level, NC on May 25, 2023. Service is pending at this time. She is survived by her sister Patricia Wilson and husband George Wilson of Fort Mill, SC, son Scott Taylor and wife Lenore Meadows of Beaufort, NC, son James “Jim” D. Taylor, of Carolina Beach.
MARTHA GILLIKIN WILLIS, Harkers Island
Martha Gillikin Willis, 80, of Harkers Island, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, May 28th at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Del Murphy and Rev. Manley Rose Jr.
ELMA HERRING HENDERSON, Wildwood
Elma Herring Henderson, 95, of Wildwood, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at her home. Elma was born on March 31, 1928, in Wayne County, North Carolina, to the late Walter and Bessie Herring. On March 19, 1951, Elma married her sweetheart, Lonnie, and they were blessed with 71 wonderful years together.
