Ryan Russell Moore, 21, of Newport, passed away June 26, 2020.
There will be no service.
He is survived by his mother, Jennifer Moore and step-father Jason Robinson of Newport; father, Jason Moore of Raleigh; sister, Megan Seagle of Valley, Ala.; brother, Jacob Moore of Newport; and stepbrothers, Tyler Robinson of Newport, Christopher Robinson of Pennsylvania and Clay Robinson of Pennsylvania.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Munden Funeral Home. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor the Moore family while practicing safe measures.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
