Ruth A. Filep, 81, of Gloucester, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at her home.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Friday at Straits United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor David Jones officiating. A walk-thru viewing for family and friends will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Ruth loved the Lord Jesus, her family, church and her friends. She was an active member of Straits United Methodist Church and Meals on Wheels. She loved taking great-grandsons Iain and Vaughn to church on Sundays.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Ernest “Ernie” Filep of Gloucester; two daughters, Deborah Andies of Beaufort and Sharon Hunt of Otway; son, James Johnson of Chattanooga, Tenn.; stepdaughter, Sarah Filep of Chattanooga, Tenn.; stepson, Matthew Filep of Phoenix, Ariz.; 10 grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one stepgrandson; and four brothers, Arthur Martin of Navarre, Fla., John Martin of Lima, Ohio, David Martin of Morris Plains, N.J., and Charles Martin of Little Egg Harbor, N.J.
Ruth’s spirit has moved on to be with her Lord and savior and also with her mother and father and other family and friends who have passed on before her. She is also watching over her loved ones left that will join her when their time comes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Straits United Methodist Church Thrift Shop, 311 Straits Road, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
