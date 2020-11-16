Sarah Marie Goodwin Gaskill, 86, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Her funeral service was Wednesday at First Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Richard Patterson officiating. Burial followed at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
She was married for more than 60 years to Alton Sonny Gaskill Jr. Together, they were members of the Eastern Star and the Carteret County Shrine Club. Sarah was a past worthy matron of the Eastern Star, serving during 1991-92. She was also an active member of the Order of the Amaranth.
She is survived by her son, Tommy Gaskill and wife Marti; sister, Vonda Pollitt and husband Harry; brother, Bobby Goodwin and wife Pauline; and grandchildren, Jason Gaskill and wife Jennifer, Sam Gaskill, Hannah Legarsky and husband Ryan and Katie Gaskill. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Brianna and Andrew Gaskill; and close nephew, Billy Gaskill; along with many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny; daughter, Luetta Gaskill; loving parents, Lula and Roy Goodwin; sisters, Lucille, Eula, Pearl, Doris, Leonda and Dolly; and brothers, Buddy, Donald and Joe.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Online condolences can be made through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.