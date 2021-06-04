Sonny Cunningham, 88, of Salter Path, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
His service with military honors is at 11 a.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Donald Thomas. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Sonny was born Sept. 29, 1932, in Maysville to the late Cleveland and Katie Smith. He entered the military at a young age and honorably served in the U.S. Navy, where he earned two stars for his Korean service. Sonny married the love of his life, the late Margaret Cunningham, and they were blessed with 52 years together. Salter Path United Methodist Church was their home church where they were longtime members.
He is survived by his daughters, Norma Norman and husband Dale of Morehead City and Jeanne Cunningham of Salter Path; sons, Sonny G. Cunningham and wife Karen of Cape Carteret and John D. Cunningham and wife Cindy of Havelock; four grandchildren, Brandi Smith, Bradley Cunningham and wife Gerry, Monica Slaughter and husband Carl and Jackie Taylor; and nine great-grandchildren, Ashton, Hunter, Avery, Karoline, Brantley, Autumn, Luke, Leo and Anna.
In addition to his parents and loving wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Deloach; granddaughter, Emily Cunningham; and great-grandson, Xander Slaughter.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Sonny may be made to Salter Path United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 70, Atlantic Beach, NC 28512.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
