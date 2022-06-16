Jessica Lynne Asby of Straits left this world on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in the same manner in which she lived her life; with quiet, peaceful grace in her Down East home. Just 36, all agree that she is gone too soon but had a life filled with love that far exceeded her years.
Jessica came into this world on October 1, 1985, in New Bern, to Michael Asby Jr. and Lindy Robinson. She shared a life like so many in her Down East community, having strong love of family and of the coast that molded her. As a young lady, she enjoyed sports, not for the thrill of the victory, but for the lifelong friendships she formed. As she moved on to become a woman, she never lived more than 5 miles from her childhood home and found her purpose in life with the birth of her beloved Ethan. Jessica never looked happier than when looking in Ethan’s eyes, which seemed to reflect back the twinkle that came from hers. Always a caring and giving person who put others before self, she reached another level when it came to Ethan.
Jessica found another person who she and Ethan would share their life and love with when Beaver joined their family. They were all together in her last moments, as it should be.
She is survived by the love of her life Ethan Chase Gillikin and her long-time partner and soulmate, Charles “Beaver” Styron and son Preston. She is also survived by her mother Lindy Robinson of Marshallberg, formerly of Aurora; her father Michael Asby Jr. of Chocowinity; sister Dana Shultz, her husband Chris and their son Hayden of Iowa; brother Timothy Potter, his wife Kelsey and their daughter Holland of Marshallberg; brother Joshua Potter of Virginia; brothers Caleb Asby and Gabrielle Asby of Chocowinity; Maternal Grandfather Jesse Robinson and Step-Grandmother Alice Briley of Aurora; Paternal Grandparents Michael Sr. and Carolyn Asby of Washington; Special In-laws Sandra and Bennie Everette of Atlantic ; Uncle Jeffry Robinson and wife Mari of Aurora; Mark Asby and wife Shari of Greenville; Aunt Carla Trainor and husband Ian of Washington and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Sharon Robinson and father of Ethan Chase, Mark Gillikin.
The other loves of her life were her two dogs Bailey and Jake, who competed with Ethan for her love and attention.
Jessica’s Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 18, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Reverend Danny Byrd and Pastor Jonathan Griffin. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Robinson Family plot at the Whitehill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Aurora. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, June 17th at Munden Funeral Home. Pallbearers Asa Buck III, Roger Pittman, Chris Brock, Cameron Gillikin, Keith Brewer and Barry Guthrie. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website, MundenFuneralHome.net and all are welcome to submit online condolences.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ethan Gillikin Fund, First Bank of Beaufort, 1503 Live Oak Street in Beaufort, NC 28516.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at MundenFuneralHome.net
