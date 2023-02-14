Patricia Darold “Pat” Willis Hill, passed away peacefully, at home in Morehead City, on Sunday, February 12th, 2023, at the age of 95.
The family will receive friends at her home on Friday, February 17 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., followed by a graveside Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort.
Patricia was born on August 17, 1927, in the Promise Land of Morehead City and lived in the same home on South 12th Street her entire life. She was the youngest of four children of the late Monroe Macon Willis and Lillie Myrtle Guthrie; Ca’e Bankers that moved to the area from Diamond City in the early 1900’s. She married Robert Harold Hill of Swansboro on August 12, 1948, and they had three children of their own, though she was considered a surrogate mother to many of their friends in the neighborhood.
As a young woman, her first job was at the notions counter at the old Rose’s Department Store in Downtown Morehead City. Later, she worked the switchboards for Carolina Telephone & Telegraph on South 9th Street as Operator #9. After her children were grown, she dressed local women in the finest fashions at The Ladies Shop in both Downtown Morehead City and on Front Street in Beaufort.
Patricia was a caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and treasured her time with her many friends and neighbors. She was a lover of all animals and had many pets during her life, ranging from cats and dogs to chickens and turtles. She had a sparkling personality, was an amazing storyteller, and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandy Hill and wife Joan of Birmingham, AL; son-in-law, Bob Hamilton of Beaufort; grandchildren, Robin Connell and husband Brad of Beaufort, Bryan Hamilton and wife Kindra of Morehead City, Benjamin Hill and partner Scott of Atlanta, GA, and Patrick Hill and wife Nicole of Tampa, FL; and great-grandchildren, James Connell, Mary Ann Connell, Ila Grace Hamilton, Miles Hamilton, and Kennedy Hamilton.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Myrtle Purifoy; brothers Edmond Willis and Edward Willis; son, Robert “Buddy” Hill, Jr.; daughter, Kathleen Hamilton; and grandson, Christopher Hamilton.
Her family also wants to express their sincere gratitude to her caregivers over the last few years, especially Brooke Lochamy Little, Vicki Miller, Marilyn Frazier, and Deeandra Bennett.
In lieu of flowers, and to honor her love of animals, memorial donations can be made to PAWS of Carteret, 5042 Mattie St., Morehead City NC, 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
