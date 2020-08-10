George Rayton Rouse Jr., 92, of Cedar Point, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
He was born May 1, 1928, in Seven Springs, the son of the late George Rayton Sr. and Annie Raiford Rouse.
George served his country in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman for six years during World War II. He was the assistant business manager at Caswell Training Center in Kinston for 33 years and then later was the small business liaison for Lenoir Community College. He enjoyed eating out in the local restaurants and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by son, John Rouse and wife Debbi of Hubert; daughters, Sarah Rouse of Taylorsville and Ruth Rouse of Greensboro; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Marjorie Knight and husband Dan of Camden, S.C., and Linda Price and husband Nelson of Lumberton; and brother, Lynwood Rouse and wife Peggy of Kinston.
He was preceded in death by his wife of approximately 65 years, Doris Haskett Rouse; and a son, Geroge Rayton “Ray” Rouse III.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Swansboro Building Fund, 614 W. Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
