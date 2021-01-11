Pam Beauvais, 60, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at her home.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Free Will Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Richard Patterson officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. To view the livestream of the service, visit noefs.net.
Pam was an active volunteer with Hope Mission of Morehead City. She worked as a teacher at several Christian elementary schools in Carteret County.
She is survived by her husband, Ernest Beauvais of Morehead City; son, Daniel Fisher and wife Nicki of Beaufort; daughter, Megan Brown and husband Shane of Nashville, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Brooke, Caleb, Kaylee, Samuel, Luke and Joanna; her mother, Annelie Parker of Rincon, Ga.; and three brothers, Tony Parker and wife Melissa of South Dakota, Randy Parker and wife Valerie of Gretna, Va., and Joseph Parker and wife Susan of Guyton, Ga.
She is preceded in death by her father, Fred Parker.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.