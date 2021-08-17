Robert “Andy” Andrew Therrell, or “R.A.T” to his fellow Marines and colleagues, 63, of Newport, drew his final breath Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
A celebration of life ceremony is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 in Newport at The Green House, located at Carolina Garden Center. Family and friends are welcome. Attire will be casual, bright colors are encouraged, as were his expressed wishes.
Family will join together at a later time, in his send off to the seas. May his spirit watch over us from his recliner throne in the sky. He will be loved and missed, always.
63 years young, Andy was a fun, happy-natured man. His family was forged unconventionally, through bond over blood, and he loved them fiercely. He leaves behind 5 sons, 8 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
There was a 98% chance you would leave a conversation with Andy feeling better than when you arrived. 100% of the time, you would leave with what you needed from him. After being coined the “Miracle Man” by his care-team during a hospital stay in 2003, he considered every moment from that point forward “borrowed time,” and lived his life savoring & appreciating each one.
He is survived in death by: Son, Michael Paul Green, who he affectionately described as “brute”, but was truly his caregiver in his final years into his final hours; his daughters, Brianna & Michaela; and grandchildren, William, Cerenity & Oaklee. Suave and debonair son, Mugsy Raup; and daughter-in-law, and in this writer's “non-bias” opinion, pistol of a woman, Christian; their children Hunter & Emma. Goofball who “surprised us all” son, Troy Raup and his beautiful life partner, Kara & their sweet Kenzie. Wildly handsome, exceptional son, Travis. First-born, Michael Andrew Thompson, who went off to sow his wild oats and never stopped; his children Demi, Ashlyn & Tyler. Granddog, and secret bestfriend, Rocky. His Sister, Juanita and special friend Jan.
He joins his parents, William & El Doris; his partner-in-crime, best friend, and sister, Sheila; and many more on the other side.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the family's cash app: http://cash.app/$ChristianMugsy.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.